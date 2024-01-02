The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Sold by WD Rutherford LLC

WD Rutherford LLC decreased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 870 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 80 shares during the quarter. WD Rutherford LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 140.0% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. HSBC assumed coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $403.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $447.00 to $468.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $440.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $400.00 to $380.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $397.10.

In related news, insider Ericka T. Leslie sold 1,376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.15, for a total value of $461,166.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,471 shares in the company, valued at $3,509,355.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Ericka T. Leslie sold 1,376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.15, for a total transaction of $461,166.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,509,355.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 72,874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.71, for a total transaction of $51,740.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 397,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $282,547.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 74,407 shares of company stock valued at $515,039. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GS traded up $2.90 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $388.67. The stock had a trading volume of 646,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,025,384. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $343.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $333.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The company has a market cap of $126.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.46. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $289.36 and a 52-week high of $388.88.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The investment management company reported $5.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.42 by $0.05. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 7.37%. The company had revenue of $11.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $8.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 22.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a $2.75 dividend. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.24%.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in resale agreements.

