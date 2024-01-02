The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Holdings Trimmed by Ceredex Value Advisors LLC

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 429,213 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 45,867 shares during the quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $59,789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PGR. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Progressive by 95.0% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 195 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Progressive in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Progressive in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. DecisionPoint Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Progressive in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Progressive in the 2nd quarter valued at $101,000. Institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Progressive news, Director Jeffrey D. Kelly sold 15,000 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $2,250,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,521,350. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Progressive news, Director Jeffrey D. Kelly sold 15,000 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $2,250,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,521,350. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Stuart B. Burgdoerfer sold 6,720 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.30, for a total value of $1,043,616.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,180,256.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 115,772 shares of company stock valued at $18,619,379 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PGR shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Progressive from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Progressive from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Progressive from $186.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Progressive from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $163.63.

Progressive Stock Performance

Shares of PGR stock traded up $1.30 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $160.58. The company had a trading volume of 398,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,190,327. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $159.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $143.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The Progressive Co. has a one year low of $111.41 and a one year high of $165.57. The company has a market capitalization of $93.95 billion, a PE ratio of 34.55, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.37.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The insurance provider reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.38. Progressive had a return on equity of 17.36% and a net margin of 4.67%. The business had revenue of $15.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.66 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Progressive Co. will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.68%.

About Progressive

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

See Also

