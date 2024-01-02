The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Sold by Arlington Partners LLC

Arlington Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 37.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,734 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 2,246 shares during the quarter. Arlington Partners LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TJX. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its position in TJX Companies by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 3,292 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the period. TLW Wealth Management LLC increased its position in TJX Companies by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. TLW Wealth Management LLC now owns 67,864 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $6,032,000 after acquiring an additional 8,801 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in TJX Companies by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,710,880 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $152,063,000 after acquiring an additional 51,298 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in TJX Companies by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,782,439 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $247,303,000 after acquiring an additional 80,895 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in TJX Companies by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,039 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $714,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares during the period. 89.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

TJX Companies Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:TJX traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $93.40. 1,420,395 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,682,696. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.19. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.92 and a 52-week high of $94.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.41. The company has a market capitalization of $106.45 billion, a PE ratio of 26.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.88.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 62.67% and a net margin of 7.85%. The business had revenue of $13.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. TJX Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a $0.3325 dividend. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.68%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on TJX shares. Loop Capital raised their target price on TJX Companies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. UBS Group increased their price target on TJX Companies from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on TJX Companies from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on TJX Companies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.75.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TJX

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 17,000 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.06, for a total transaction of $1,514,020.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 576,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,307,911.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TJX Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.