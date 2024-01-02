Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Bought by Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA

Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 12.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,370 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $5,755,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TMO. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 100,798.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 406,539,228 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $212,111,842,000 after acquiring an additional 406,136,310 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,423,285 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $18,111,439,000 after acquiring an additional 633,163 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,116,956 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,414,693,000 after acquiring an additional 55,458 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,730,063 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,459,629,000 after acquiring an additional 1,764,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 104,536.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,355,245 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,601,150,000 after acquiring an additional 8,347,260 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TMO traded up $12.15 on Tuesday, hitting $542.94. 673,499 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,609,137. The stock has a market cap of $209.78 billion, a PE ratio of 35.70, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $485.23 and a 200-day moving average of $510.21. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $415.60 and a fifty-two week high of $609.85.

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The medical research company reported $5.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.61 by $0.08. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.88% and a net margin of 13.68%. The company had revenue of $10.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, November 14th that permits the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical research company to buy up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.17%.

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $456.15, for a total value of $4,561,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 131,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,835,476.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $670.00 to $630.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Barclays lowered their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $625.00 to $585.00 in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $603.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp downgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $580.00 to $515.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $597.53.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the United States and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, clinical next-generation sequencing, bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

