Theta Fuel (TFUEL) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $9.54 Million

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 2.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 2nd. Over the last week, Theta Fuel has traded 2.1% higher against the dollar. Theta Fuel has a total market cap of $319.91 million and approximately $9.54 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Theta Fuel coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0500 or 0.00000109 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.90 or 0.00091800 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.46 or 0.00029493 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.31 or 0.00024777 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00009059 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0968 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002066 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001625 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00005479 BTC.

Theta Fuel Coin Profile

Theta Fuel uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 6,401,392,282 coins. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @theta_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Theta Fuel is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e. Theta Fuel’s official website is www.thetatoken.org.

Theta Fuel Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta Fuel (TFUEL) is a cryptocurrency powering the decentralized Theta Network for video delivery and streaming. Created by Theta Labs, TFUEL incentivizes users to share their resources on the network. It is used as rewards for validators, relayers, viewers, and for transaction fees and content purchases within the Theta Network ecosystem.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Theta Fuel should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Theta Fuel using one of the exchanges listed above.

