Tigress Financial Increases Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) Price Target to $745.00

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) had its price target upped by Tigress Financial from $635.00 to $745.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the retailer’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on COST. Raymond James raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $580.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $651.00 to $652.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. StockNews.com downgraded Costco Wholesale from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Bank of America increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $570.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $631.60.

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

Shares of COST stock opened at $660.08 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $604.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $569.80. Costco Wholesale has a one year low of $447.90 and a one year high of $681.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $292.90 billion, a PE ratio of 45.00, a PEG ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 14th. The retailer reported $3.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.07. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 27.44% and a net margin of 2.65%. The firm had revenue of $57.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale will post 15.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be issued a $15.00 dividend. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous special dividend of $10.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 27.81%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,112 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $680.21, for a total value of $756,393.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,300 shares in the company, valued at $16,529,103. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $680.21, for a total transaction of $756,393.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 24,300 shares in the company, valued at $16,529,103. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 2,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $548.92, for a total value of $1,407,979.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,461,621.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 20,377 shares of company stock valued at $11,553,511. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Costco Wholesale

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. United Bank boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 9.2% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 5,254 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,026,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 383,691 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $220,948,000 after purchasing an additional 96,566 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 87.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 232 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter worth approximately $333,000. Finally, Next Century Growth Investors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 3,414 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,965,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

