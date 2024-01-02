Torrid (NYSE:CURV) Shares Gap Down to $5.77

Torrid Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CURV – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.77, but opened at $5.60. Torrid shares last traded at $5.58, with a volume of 11,930 shares changing hands.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen reduced their price target on Torrid from $3.00 to $1.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Bank of America cut shares of Torrid to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Torrid from $3.00 to $2.60 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Torrid from $2.00 to $4.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Torrid from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $4.00 to $2.50 in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Torrid has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.23.

Torrid Trading Up 2.4 %

The stock has a market cap of $615.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.70 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.90.

Torrid (NYSE:CURV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $275.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.81 million. Torrid had a negative return on equity of 5.41% and a net margin of 1.01%. Torrid’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Torrid Holdings Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Torrid by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 885,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,369,000 after purchasing an additional 120,915 shares during the period. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC raised its stake in Torrid by 752.9% in the first quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 380,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,660,000 after buying an additional 336,088 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Torrid by 15.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 233,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after buying an additional 31,394 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Torrid by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 227,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $991,000 after acquiring an additional 4,475 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Torrid by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 178,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 6,368 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.34% of the company’s stock.

Torrid Holdings Inc operates in women's plus-size apparel and intimates market in North America. The company designs, develops, and merchandises its products under the Torrid and Torrid Curve brand names. It is involved in the sale of tops, bottoms, dresses, denims, activewear, intimates, sleep wear, swim wear, and outerwear products; and non-apparel products comprising accessories, footwear, and beauty products.

