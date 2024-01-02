Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) Shares Gap Up to $39.09

Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $39.09, but opened at $40.27. Travel + Leisure shares last traded at $40.52, with a volume of 61,155 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TNL shares. Tigress Financial raised their price target on Travel + Leisure from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Travel + Leisure from $66.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Travel + Leisure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays reduced their target price on Travel + Leisure from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Travel + Leisure from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.57.

Travel + Leisure Stock Up 4.3 %

The stock has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 8.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $37.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.31.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.08. Travel + Leisure had a negative return on equity of 39.90% and a net margin of 9.64%. The company had revenue of $986.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $971.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Travel + Leisure Co. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Travel + Leisure Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.41%. Travel + Leisure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.54%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Travel + Leisure news, insider Michael Dean Brown purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.57 per share, with a total value of $32,570.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 198,664 shares in the company, valued at $6,470,486.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.84% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Travel + Leisure

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Travel + Leisure by 100.0% during the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Travel + Leisure by 33.2% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure during the third quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

Travel + Leisure Company Profile

Travel + Leisure Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides hospitality services and products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers, as well as provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and property management services at resorts.

Further Reading

