Travis Perkins plc (OTCMKTS:TVPKF) Short Interest Update

Travis Perkins plc (OTCMKTS:TVPKF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 91,600 shares, a growth of 22.3% from the November 30th total of 74,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Travis Perkins Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:TVPKF opened at $9.00 on Tuesday. Travis Perkins has a fifty-two week low of $9.00 and a fifty-two week high of $9.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

About Travis Perkins

Travis Perkins plc engages in distribution of building material products in the United Kingdom. It operates through Merchanting and Toolstation segments. The company supplies tools and building materials. It also distributes pipeline related products, as well as provides heating solutions. In addition, the company engages in civils and drainage related services.

