Travis Perkins plc (OTCMKTS:TVPKF) Short Interest Update

Travis Perkins plc (OTCMKTS:TVPKF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 91,600 shares, a growth of 22.3% from the November 30th total of 74,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Travis Perkins Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:TVPKF opened at $9.00 on Tuesday. Travis Perkins has a fifty-two week low of $9.00 and a fifty-two week high of $9.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.
About Travis Perkins
