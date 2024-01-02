Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:TFPM) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:TFPM – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the four ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.00.

TFPM has been the topic of a number of research reports. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Triple Flag Precious Metals from C$24.00 to C$23.50 in a research note on Monday, September 25th. TheStreet raised Triple Flag Precious Metals from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th.

Get Triple Flag Precious Metals alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Triple Flag Precious Metals

Triple Flag Precious Metals Stock Performance

Triple Flag Precious Metals stock opened at $13.31 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.46, a PEG ratio of 5.35 and a beta of -0.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.14 and its 200 day moving average is $13.27. Triple Flag Precious Metals has a twelve month low of $11.85 and a twelve month high of $17.33.

Triple Flag Precious Metals (NYSE:TFPM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. Triple Flag Precious Metals had a return on equity of 3.93% and a net margin of 21.40%. The business had revenue of $49.43 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Triple Flag Precious Metals will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Triple Flag Precious Metals Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.052 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. Triple Flag Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.50%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Triple Flag Precious Metals

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals by 291.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,916,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,339,000 after purchasing an additional 2,916,800 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals during the second quarter valued at about $21,512,000. NewGen Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals during the first quarter valued at about $10,465,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals during the fourth quarter valued at about $9,694,000. Finally, Sun Valley Gold LLC purchased a new position in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals during the first quarter valued at about $9,387,000. 80.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Triple Flag Precious Metals

(Get Free Report

Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp., a gold-focused streaming and royalty company, engages in acquiring and managing precious metals and other streams and royalties in Australia, Canada, Colombia, Mongolia, Peru, South Africa, and the United States. The company has a portfolio of streams and royalties providing exposure primarily to gold and silver.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Triple Flag Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triple Flag Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.