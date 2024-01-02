Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX – Free Report) (TSE:TC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday.
Shares of NASDAQ TCX opened at $27.00 on Friday. Tucows has a twelve month low of $15.65 and a twelve month high of $38.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.78. The company has a market capitalization of $294.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.39 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.25.
Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX – Get Free Report) (TSE:TC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The information services provider reported ($2.09) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $86.97 million during the quarter. Tucows had a negative net margin of 26.04% and a negative return on equity of 116.01%.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCX. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Tucows by 10.1% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,512 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Tucows by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,042 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Tucows by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,250 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tucows by 36.5% in the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,152 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Tucows by 0.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 198,782 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,866,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.22% of the company’s stock.
Tucows Inc provides network access, domain name registration, email, mobile telephony, and other Internet services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Ting, Wavelo and Tucows Domains. The Ting segment provides fiber and fixed wireless internet services. The Wavelo segment offers individual developer tools, subscription, billing management, network orchestration, and provisioning services.
