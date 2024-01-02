Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX – Free Report) (TSE:TC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday.

Shares of NASDAQ TCX opened at $27.00 on Friday. Tucows has a twelve month low of $15.65 and a twelve month high of $38.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.78. The company has a market capitalization of $294.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.39 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.25.

Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX – Get Free Report) (TSE:TC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The information services provider reported ($2.09) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $86.97 million during the quarter. Tucows had a negative net margin of 26.04% and a negative return on equity of 116.01%.

In other Tucows news, Director Robin Chase bought 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.95 per share, for a total transaction of $249,375.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 29,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $581,981.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Tucows news, CEO Elliot Noss sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.79, for a total transaction of $249,795.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 535,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,742,709.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Robin Chase bought 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.95 per share, with a total value of $249,375.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $581,981.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCX. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Tucows by 10.1% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,512 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Tucows by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,042 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Tucows by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,250 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tucows by 36.5% in the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,152 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Tucows by 0.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 198,782 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,866,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.22% of the company’s stock.

Tucows Inc provides network access, domain name registration, email, mobile telephony, and other Internet services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Ting, Wavelo and Tucows Domains. The Ting segment provides fiber and fixed wireless internet services. The Wavelo segment offers individual developer tools, subscription, billing management, network orchestration, and provisioning services.

