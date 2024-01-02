UBS Group Lowers Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) to Neutral

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. They presently have a $37.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $47.00. UBS Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 3.06% from the stock’s previous close.

EXC has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Exelon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Exelon from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Guggenheim downgraded Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Exelon from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on Exelon from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.45.

Shares of NASDAQ EXC opened at $35.90 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.66. The company has a market capitalization of $35.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.54. Exelon has a 1 year low of $34.05 and a 1 year high of $44.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $5.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 8.81% and a net margin of 10.20%. On average, analysts forecast that Exelon will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Exelon by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 34,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Exelon by 117.0% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 570,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,915,000 after acquiring an additional 307,798 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Exelon by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 520,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,886,000 after acquiring an additional 75,280 shares in the last quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP raised its holdings in Exelon by 14.0% during the second quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 571,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,290,000 after purchasing an additional 70,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adviser Investments LLC boosted its position in Exelon by 105.1% during the second quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 17,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 8,774 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

