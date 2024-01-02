Unity Software (NYSE:U) Rating Reiterated by Piper Sandler

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $35.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $20.00. Piper Sandler’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 14.40% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on U. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Unity Software in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Unity Software from $40.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Unity Software in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $45.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Unity Software from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.69.

Unity Software Trading Down 4.2 %

Shares of Unity Software stock opened at $40.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.63 and a beta of 2.53. Unity Software has a 52-week low of $22.20 and a 52-week high of $50.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.25.

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $544.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $550.48 million. Unity Software had a negative net margin of 42.31% and a negative return on equity of 13.50%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Unity Software will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Luis Felipe Visoso sold 3,334 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $100,020.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 706,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,202,230. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Luis Felipe Visoso sold 3,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $100,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 706,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,202,230. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David Helgason sold 643,365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.17, for a total transaction of $16,193,497.05. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,451,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $212,733,089.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 991,308 shares of company stock valued at $28,425,653. Insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in Unity Software by 71,678.0% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 11,384,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,324,000 after acquiring an additional 11,368,842 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Unity Software in the 4th quarter worth approximately $157,766,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in Unity Software by 2,365.2% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,420,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,545,000 after buying an additional 4,241,060 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Unity Software during the third quarter valued at $82,988,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Unity Software by 17.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,279,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,714,261,000 after acquiring an additional 2,531,507 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.74% of the company’s stock.

About Unity Software

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

