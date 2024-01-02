Universal (NYSE:UVV) Reaches New 1-Year High at $67.50

Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $67.50 and last traded at $67.38, with a volume of 9086 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $67.32.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on UVV. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Universal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Universal from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th.

Get Universal alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on UVV

Universal Stock Up 0.3 %

The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.76 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $56.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.11.

Universal (NYSE:UVV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $638.48 million during the quarter. Universal had a net margin of 4.59% and a return on equity of 6.66%.

Universal Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 5th. Universal’s payout ratio is 65.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Candace C. Formacek sold 3,767 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.94, for a total transaction of $206,958.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,482,006.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Candace C. Formacek sold 3,767 shares of Universal stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.94, for a total value of $206,958.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,482,006.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert C. Sledd sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.74, for a total value of $107,480.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $810,399.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Universal

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UVV. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Universal by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,957,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,820,000 after buying an additional 35,047 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Universal by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,907,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,869,000 after purchasing an additional 28,806 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Universal by 2.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,897,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,361,000 after purchasing an additional 48,325 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Universal by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,521,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,048,000 after purchasing an additional 7,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Universal by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,139,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,800,000 after purchasing an additional 203,514 shares during the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Universal Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Universal Corporation processes and supplies leaf tobacco and plant-based ingredients worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Tobacco Operations; and Ingredients Operations. It is involved in the procuring, financing, processing, packing, storing, and shipping leaf tobacco for sale to manufacturers of consumer tobacco products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.