US Foods (NYSE:USFD) Reaches New 52-Week High at $45.94

US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $45.94 and last traded at $45.89, with a volume of 334490 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $45.41.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on USFD. Barclays cut their target price on US Foods from $51.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of US Foods from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of US Foods in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded US Foods from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on US Foods from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, US Foods currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.70.

US Foods Stock Up 1.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.57. The stock has a market cap of $11.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.55.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.65. US Foods had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 13.55%. The firm had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.12 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other US Foods news, Director Scott D. Ferguson sold 3,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.87, for a total transaction of $131,610,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,932,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $698,975,313.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of USFD. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of US Foods by 67.4% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in US Foods by 44.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 875 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in US Foods during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in US Foods during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, BOKF NA purchased a new stake in shares of US Foods in the first quarter valued at $50,000. 98.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, engages in marketing, sale, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

