Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Holdings Lifted by FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,639 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $1,366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in Valero Energy by 110.8% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 215 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its holdings in Valero Energy by 1,676.9% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 231 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Valero Energy during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. 77.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Valero Energy Stock Up 0.8 %

VLO stock opened at $131.05 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $44.62 billion, a PE ratio of 4.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.55. Valero Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $104.18 and a twelve month high of $152.20.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The oil and gas company reported $7.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.36 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $38.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.46 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 39.97% and a net margin of 7.11%. Valero Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $7.14 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 24.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is 13.91%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on VLO shares. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Valero Energy from $156.00 to $154.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $168.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $174.00 to $159.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $152.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Valero Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $153.64.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

Further Reading

