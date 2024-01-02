Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) is Sofi Wealth LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Sofi Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,364,914 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 101,834 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up approximately 6.5% of Sofi Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Sofi Wealth LLC owned about 0.08% of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF worth $53,518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VWO. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. now owns 164,673 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,457,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,198,209 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $125,402,000 after acquiring an additional 257,727 shares in the last quarter. Solitude Financial Services increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Solitude Financial Services now owns 125,663 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,927,000 after acquiring an additional 4,845 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,809,786 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $149,382,000 after acquiring an additional 55,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fusion Family Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 1,995,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $78,243,000 after acquiring an additional 45,241 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.65. The stock had a trading volume of 3,975,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,048,699. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.31. The company has a market capitalization of $72.76 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $37.46 and a 52-week high of $43.22.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

