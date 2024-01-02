Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Sold by Simon Quick Advisors LLC

Simon Quick Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 230,417 shares of the company’s stock after selling 301 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up about 5.9% of Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $62,745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VUG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 118,736.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 424,890,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,548,447,000 after acquiring an additional 424,533,112 shares in the last quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 27,779.3% in the second quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 21,834,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,164,000 after purchasing an additional 21,755,906 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 43,259,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,790,583,000 after purchasing an additional 2,409,856 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 98,060.4% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 957,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,811,000 after purchasing an additional 956,089 shares during the period. Finally, Balentine LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 107,898.3% during the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 896,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,120,000 after purchasing an additional 895,556 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of VUG traded down $5.43 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $305.45. The stock had a trading volume of 381,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 932,978. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $207.94 and a 1-year high of $313.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $294.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $286.29.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

