Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Stock Position Increased by Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC

Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 6.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 76,929 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,331 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for about 10.5% of Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $20,949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VUG. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 6.0% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 15,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,504,000 after buying an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 27.9% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,471,000 after buying an additional 1,874 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 221.1% in the first quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after buying an additional 1,747 shares during the last quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 53.7% in the first quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,529,000 after buying an additional 3,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 330,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,167,000 after buying an additional 6,801 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Down 1.6 %

NYSEARCA VUG traded down $4.84 on Tuesday, reaching $306.04. 669,557 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 932,978. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $207.94 and a one year high of $313.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.22 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $294.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $286.29.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

