Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) Shares Sold by Mission Wealth Management LP

Mission Wealth Management LP lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 9.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,965 shares of the company’s stock after selling 706 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $1,638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Manhattan Co. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 97.3% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC bought a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the first quarter worth about $38,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VHT opened at $250.70 on Tuesday. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 12 month low of $222.27 and a 12 month high of $251.88. The company has a market capitalization of $17.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $237.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $240.74.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

