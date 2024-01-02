Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Purchased by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 383,096 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,298 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF makes up 0.9% of Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $39,582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VYM. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the first quarter worth about $84,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 5.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 221,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,808,000 after purchasing an additional 12,223 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 56.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 123,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853 shares during the period.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VYM traded up $1.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $112.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,093,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,502,499. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.19. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $98.40 and a 1 year high of $112.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

