Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Shares Sold by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 421,449 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 14,030 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.35% of Vanguard Information Technology ETF worth $174,859,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGT. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,939,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 3,007 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,330,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 972 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,366 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA increased its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 3,038 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,343,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Trading Down 2.5 %

VGT stock traded down $12.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $471.81. 179,282 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 568,708. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $310.00 and a 1-year high of $487.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $455.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $440.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.35 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

