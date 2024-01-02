Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT) Shares Purchased by FSC Wealth Advisors LLC

FSC Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 18.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,055 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF comprises about 0.4% of FSC Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Edgehill Endowment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 127.9% in the 2nd quarter. Edgehill Endowment Partners LLC now owns 1,558,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,435,000 after purchasing an additional 874,666 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the second quarter worth about $50,850,000. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 13.6% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,887,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,023,000 after acquiring an additional 823,226 shares during the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 11.1% in the second quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 7,031,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,440,000 after acquiring an additional 704,410 shares during the period. Finally, Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,485,000.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VGIT opened at $59.32 on Tuesday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 12-month low of $56.07 and a 12-month high of $60.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.91.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a $0.167 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.