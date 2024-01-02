Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT) Shares Acquired by Gould Asset Management LLC CA

Gould Asset Management LLC CA lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT – Free Report) by 7.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,670 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the period. Gould Asset Management LLC CA’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 60,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,333,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. RHS Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. RHS Financial LLC now owns 10,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Vicus Capital raised its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 64,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,596,000 after buying an additional 1,246 shares during the last quarter. One Day In July LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 23.6% in the third quarter. One Day In July LLC now owns 67,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,723,000 after buying an additional 12,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 7.2% during the third quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 200,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,153,000 after buying an additional 13,557 shares during the period.

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

VGLT stock opened at $61.53 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $57.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.62. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF has a one year low of $51.90 and a one year high of $67.25.

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%.

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Featured Articles

