Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV) Reaches New 52-Week High at $110.02

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $110.02 and last traded at $109.91, with a volume of 31007 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $109.37.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $104.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 0.86.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc raised its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc now owns 2,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Gray Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gray Wealth Management Inc. now owns 32,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,324,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 15,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter.

About Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

