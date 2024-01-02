Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Acquired by VeraBank N.A.

VeraBank N.A. increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,028 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,933 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 0.8% of VeraBank N.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. VeraBank N.A.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,088,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,738,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 3,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,738,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc now owns 1,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 16,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,511,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

VO traded down $0.62 on Tuesday, hitting $232.02. 228,531 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 646,087. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $194.79 and a 12-month high of $234.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $216.95 and a 200-day moving average of $216.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.58 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.