Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Sold by Fusion Family Wealth LLC

Fusion Family Wealth LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,142 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up 0.3% of Fusion Family Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Fusion Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VO. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,738,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 3,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.5% in the second quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc now owns 1,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 16,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,511,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period.

VO stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $232.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 78,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 646,087. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $216.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $216.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $194.79 and a 52-week high of $234.05.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

