Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund (NASDAQ:VTHR) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund (NASDAQ:VTHR – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 59,263 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 30,472 shares.The stock last traded at $211.18 and had previously closed at $212.83.
Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund Trading Down 0.7 %
The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $201.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $198.30.
Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 20th were paid a $0.9149 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $3.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%.
The Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (VTHR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index, a market-cap-weighted index that measures the investable US equity space, covering the entire market-cap spectrum including micro-caps. VTHR was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.
