Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Sold by Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC

Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,707 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,784 shares during the period. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 58,000.0% in the second quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BSV opened at $77.02 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.57. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $74.61 and a twelve month high of $77.15.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

