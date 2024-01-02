Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP) is Financial Consulate Inc.’s 6th Largest Position

Financial Consulate Inc. cut its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 1.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 375,869 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,103 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF makes up about 7.8% of Financial Consulate Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Financial Consulate Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $17,771,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VTIP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 333.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,961,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,274,000 after purchasing an additional 3,818,082 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 99.9% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,471,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,734,728 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,261,000. Marotta Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the second quarter valued at about $28,212,000. Finally, Morningstar Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the first quarter valued at about $25,518,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Price Performance

Shares of VTIP stock opened at $47.49 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.32. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.53 and a fifty-two week high of $48.17.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Announces Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $0.6375 per share. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

