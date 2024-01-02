Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP) Shares Bought by Sofi Wealth LLC

Sofi Wealth LLC raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 138,285 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,213 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Sofi Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Sofi Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $6,538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VTIP. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 228,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,922,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543 shares during the period. GenTrust LLC raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 8.9% during the second quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 966,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,832,000 after acquiring an additional 78,978 shares during the last quarter. Marotta Asset Management acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the second quarter worth about $28,212,000. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 293.4% during the second quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,117,000 after acquiring an additional 33,294 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Stock Performance

VTIP traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.45. 306,842 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,027,066. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.32. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 1-year low of $46.53 and a 1-year high of $48.17.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Announces Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.6375 per share. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

