Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) Shares Acquired by Capital Advisors Inc. OK

Capital Advisors Inc. OK boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 549.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,201,131 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,016,226 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF accounts for 1.8% of Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $69,185,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGSH. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 51.4% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 127.8% in the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the third quarter valued at $44,000.
Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Price Performance
Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $58.26. The stock had a trading volume of 1,340,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,207,330. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a twelve month low of $57.31 and a twelve month high of $58.93. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.73.
Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend
About Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF
Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.
