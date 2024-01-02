Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) Shares Sold by Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC

Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 0.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,495 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60 shares during the quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 140,737.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 196,290,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,364,142,000 after acquiring an additional 196,151,351 shares during the last quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 23,141.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 15,777,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,674,000 after purchasing an additional 15,709,289 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $156,481,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,471,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,184,112,000 after buying an additional 482,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 155.1% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 704,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,418,000 after buying an additional 428,152 shares in the last quarter.

VBK opened at $241.77 on Tuesday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $195.63 and a 12-month high of $246.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.94 billion, a PE ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $220.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $222.77.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

