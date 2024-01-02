Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Sold by Simon Quick Advisors LLC

Simon Quick Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,173 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,133 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for about 1.9% of Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $19,791,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 11,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,505,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 8,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,920,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,386,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of VTI stock traded down $1.39 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $235.83. The stock had a trading volume of 1,798,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,098,922. The firm has a market capitalization of $332.52 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $224.49 and its 200 day moving average is $221.19. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $188.93 and a twelve month high of $238.74.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.