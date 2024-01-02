Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) Stake Boosted by Solitude Financial Services

Solitude Financial Services grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Free Report) by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,491 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,656 shares during the period. Vanguard Utilities ETF accounts for 2.6% of Solitude Financial Services’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Solitude Financial Services owned 0.10% of Vanguard Utilities ETF worth $4,654,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Dakota Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 2,062.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 36,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,716,000 after acquiring an additional 35,266 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 156,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,919,000 after acquiring an additional 12,983 shares in the last quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 58.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 7,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $921,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Derbend Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,540,000.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF stock traded up $1.30 on Tuesday, hitting $138.37. 57,864 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 216,976. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 12-month low of $118.81 and a 12-month high of $157.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $134.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.60. The company has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of 23.10 and a beta of 0.54.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Profile

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

