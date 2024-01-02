Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Acquired by Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC

Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 6.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,395 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,677 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for 2.5% of Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $3,641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the second quarter worth $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 521.9% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 156.3% during the second quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 111.4% during the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $149.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $142.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $142.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $130.89 and a 52-week high of $150.00.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

