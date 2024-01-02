Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Sold by First National Corp MA ADV

First National Corp MA ADV lessened its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,526 shares of the company’s stock after selling 107 shares during the quarter. First National Corp MA ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 108,780.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 756,943,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,252,090,000 after acquiring an additional 756,247,802 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 28.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 111,825,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,444,245,000 after acquiring an additional 24,789,396 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 53,116,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,547,863,000 after acquiring an additional 865,621 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,732,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,033,238,000 after acquiring an additional 979,087 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,396,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,040,411,000 after acquiring an additional 777,538 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VTV traded up $0.82 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $150.32. 459,228 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,340,667. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $130.89 and a 1-year high of $150.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.26 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $142.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.01.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

