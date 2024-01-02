VeraBank N.A. Makes New $933,000 Investment in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

VeraBank N.A. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,144 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $933,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. now owns 17,287 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,625,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,457,534 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $524,923,000 after buying an additional 22,075 shares during the last quarter. Austin Asset Management Co Inc grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 32.4% during the third quarter. Austin Asset Management Co Inc now owns 2,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 10,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $970,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWD traded up $0.79 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $166.04. 3,082,343 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,059,473. The stock has a market cap of $53.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $156.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.59. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $143.34 and a 12 month high of $166.09.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

