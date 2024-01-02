Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Holdings Decreased by Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC

Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 3.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 16,414 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 583 shares during the period. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $518,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ossiam increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 658.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ossiam now owns 1,361,200 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $50,623,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181,766 shares during the last quarter. BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. bought a new position in Verizon Communications during the 1st quarter worth $297,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 3,944.6% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,422,736 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $62,297,000 after buying an additional 2,362,835 shares during the last quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 80,219 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,983,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 137,737 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $5,122,000 after buying an additional 2,523 shares during the last quarter. 61.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on VZ shares. Barclays upgraded Verizon Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com lowered Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Verizon Communications from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Tigress Financial reduced their price target on Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.09.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 23,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $888,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,886,130. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total transaction of $127,888.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,772,635.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 23,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $888,440.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,635 shares in the company, valued at $1,886,130. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Verizon Communications Price Performance

Shares of Verizon Communications stock traded up $1.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.74. The stock had a trading volume of 5,681,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,942,756. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $162.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.60, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.80. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.14 and a fifty-two week high of $42.58.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.27 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 21.26% and a net margin of 15.58%. The company’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.665 per share. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.87%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 53.63%.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

