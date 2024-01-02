Vertcoin (VTC) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $19,264.19

Vertcoin (VTC) traded up 12.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 2nd. One Vertcoin coin can now be bought for $0.0499 or 0.00000109 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Vertcoin has traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar. Vertcoin has a total market cap of $3.41 million and approximately $19,264.19 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45,647.67 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $74.74 or 0.00163727 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $263.10 or 0.00576376 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00008697 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.63 or 0.00049573 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $173.03 or 0.00379056 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $99.14 or 0.00217190 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000668 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Vertcoin Profile

VTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 68,417,335 coins. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is https://reddit.com/r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Vertcoin is vertcoin.org. The official message board for Vertcoin is medium.com/vertcoin-blog. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network.

Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork.

Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto’s Gravity Well algorithm.”

Buying and Selling Vertcoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vertcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vertcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

