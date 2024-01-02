Verus Financial Partners Inc. Buys 232 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Verus Financial Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,121 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,338,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,318,690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785,306 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Mondelez International by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,520,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,364,084,000 after acquiring an additional 401,413 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Mondelez International by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,005,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,301,176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,402,820 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Mondelez International by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,791,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,875,681,000 after acquiring an additional 563,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in Mondelez International by 91,843.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 25,669,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,872,355,000 after acquiring an additional 25,641,874 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Mondelez International Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $72.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $70.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.41. Mondelez International, Inc. has a one year low of $60.75 and a one year high of $78.59. The company has a market cap of $98.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.62, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.63.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. Mondelez International had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 15.59%. The firm had revenue of $9.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 50.75%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MDLZ shares. BNP Paribas raised shares of Mondelez International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. HSBC started coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Monday, November 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.29.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Mondelez International

About Mondelez International

(Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.