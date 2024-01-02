Verus Financial Partners Inc. Decreases Stake in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOM)

Verus Financial Partners Inc. reduced its position in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOM – Free Report) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,822 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,011 shares during the period. Verus Financial Partners Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF worth $651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AOM. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 49.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 102.0% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 146.2% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the last quarter.

Stock Performance

Shares of AOM stock opened at $41.51 on Tuesday. iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF has a one year low of $37.72 and a one year high of $41.81. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 0.45.

About iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF

iShares Moderate Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Moderate Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Moderate Index (the Moderate Allocation Index). The Moderate Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a moderate risk profile.

