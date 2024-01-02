Verus Financial Partners Inc. Sells 1,898 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Verus Financial Partners Inc. trimmed its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 29.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,614 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,898 shares during the period. Verus Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 96.2% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 559.2% in the 2nd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8,203.6% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 2,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

VNQ opened at $88.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $81.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.12. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $70.61 and a 12-month high of $94.53.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

