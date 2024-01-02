VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDC – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 147,758 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 0% from the previous session’s volume of 147,580 shares.The stock last traded at $56.78 and had previously closed at $56.57.

VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,132.64 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $56.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.48.

VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were given a dividend of $0.4365 per share. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.22%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th. This is an increase from VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.21. VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -4,779.33%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF

About VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDC. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF during the third quarter worth about $26,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 1,121.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 8.3% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 6,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF during the first quarter worth about $358,000. Finally, KPP Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF during the third quarter worth about $1,608,000.

The VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (CDC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of 100 high-yield stocks pulled from the largest 500 US stocks, with an earnings screen and volatility weighting. CDC was launched on Jul 2, 2014 and is managed by VictoryShares.

