Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) Shares Up 5.7%

Shares of Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Free Report) shot up 5.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $10.67 and last traded at $10.63. 234,286 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 1,166,135 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.06.

Several research firms have commented on VIR. Bank of America lowered shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $23.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vir Biotechnology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.33.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.77.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.21) by ($0.01). Vir Biotechnology had a negative return on equity of 31.89% and a negative net margin of 505.62%. The business had revenue of $2.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.57 million. Analysts expect that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. will post -4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VIR. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 96.4% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,692 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 69.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 1,270.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.05% of the company’s stock.

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a commercial-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops Sotrovimab (VIR-7832), a SARS-CoV-2-neutralizing mAbs to treat and prevent COVID-19 infection under the Xevudy brand; VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; and VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus.

