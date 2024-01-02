vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT – Free Report) in a report published on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

VTVT stock opened at $11.50 on Friday. vTv Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $8.47 and a 1-year high of $42.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.02 million, a P/E ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 0.27.

vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.20) earnings per share for the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in vTv Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in vTv Therapeutics by 12.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 138,683 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 14,845 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in vTv Therapeutics by 268.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 206,145 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 150,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in vTv Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $116,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.36% of the company’s stock.

vTv Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of orally administered treatments for diabetes. The company's lead drug candidate is TTP399, an orally administered, small molecule, and liver-selective glucokinase activator for the treatment of type 1 diabetes; and HPP737, an orally administered non-CNS penetrant phosphodiesterase type 4 (PDE4) inhibitor that addresses inflammatory diseases and psoriasis.

