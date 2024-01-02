W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. Boosts Stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 58.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,516 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,399 shares during the quarter. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 89.2% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 75.7% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 33,068 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176 shares during the period.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA TIP traded down $0.09 on Tuesday, hitting $107.40. The company had a trading volume of 1,327,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,324,058. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $101.74 and a 12-month high of $111.26. The business has a 50 day moving average of $105.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.43.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

