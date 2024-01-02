W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. Grows Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 22.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,179 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 957 shares during the quarter. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VNQ. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 96.2% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 559.2% during the 2nd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8,203.6% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,297 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000.

VNQ traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $89.06. 3,727,151 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,202,927. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $81.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.12. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $70.61 and a 1-year high of $94.53. The company has a market cap of $34.33 billion, a PE ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

