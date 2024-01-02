W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 101.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,633 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,355 shares during the period. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc.’s holdings in Sempra were worth $859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Sempra by 11.6% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,459,739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,997,728,000 after purchasing an additional 2,843,930 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Sempra by 0.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,502,896 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,548,247,000 after purchasing an additional 83,368 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Sempra in the fourth quarter valued at $1,000,291,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Sempra by 3.8% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,815,727 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $846,712,000 after buying an additional 212,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Sempra by 2.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,750,931 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $834,735,000 after buying an additional 125,208 shares in the last quarter. 84.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on SRE. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Sempra from $91.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. UBS Group cut their price target on Sempra from $95.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Guggenheim cut their price target on Sempra from $86.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com cut Sempra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Sempra from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $78.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sempra has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.65.

Sempra Stock Performance

SRE traded up $1.14 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $75.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 717,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,218,174. Sempra has a 52-week low of $63.75 and a 52-week high of $81.82. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $72.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.97. The company has a market capitalization of $47.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.61.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.07. Sempra had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 16.51%. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sempra will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sempra Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.595 per share. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.03%.

About Sempra

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: San Diego Gas & Electric Company, Southern California Gas Company, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides to San Diego and southern Orange counties; and natural gas service to San Diego County.

