W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. Sells 149 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. decreased its holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,123 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 149 shares during the period. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ECL. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in Ecolab by 2,145,367.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 184,660,374 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,474,245,000 after buying an additional 184,651,767 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Ecolab by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,118,829 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,661,330,000 after buying an additional 883,380 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Ecolab by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,229,633 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,864,760,000 after buying an additional 141,180 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Ecolab by 58.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,510,224 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $802,069,000 after buying an additional 2,023,685 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Ecolab by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,632,979 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $862,321,000 after buying an additional 21,107 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on ECL. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $213.00 price objective on shares of Ecolab in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Ecolab from $187.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $194.00 price target on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Ecolab from $170.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ecolab currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $195.67.

Ecolab Stock Performance

NYSE:ECL traded down $1.02 on Tuesday, hitting $197.33. The stock had a trading volume of 303,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,047,488. The stock has a market cap of $56.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $185.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $181.24. Ecolab Inc. has a 52-week low of $143.91 and a 52-week high of $201.62.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.81% and a net margin of 8.18%. As a group, research analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Ecolab Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 18th. This is a positive change from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Ecolab’s payout ratio is currently 52.90%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director David Maclennan purchased 800 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $191.53 per share, for a total transaction of $153,224.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,077,887.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Laurie M. Marsh sold 11,917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.41, for a total value of $2,281,032.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,931,178.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David Maclennan acquired 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $191.53 per share, with a total value of $153,224.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 16,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,077,887.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Profile

(Free Report)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

